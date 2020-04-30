Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

South State stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. South State has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

