Exeter Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $290.54. 18,800,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.07. The company has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

