Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.40 ($76.05).

Fielmann stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.75 ($69.48). The company had a trading volume of 85,088 shares. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.56.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

