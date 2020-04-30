First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.38. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,953. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.52 and its 200-day moving average is $465.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

