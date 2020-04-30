First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

