First Foundation Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

