First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $48.70 on Thursday, reaching $2,421.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,043.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,411.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.