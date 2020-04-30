Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 13,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

