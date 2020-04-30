Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.90 ($40.59).

FRA FPE traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €30.50 ($35.47). 73,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.79 and a 200 day moving average of €35.09.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

