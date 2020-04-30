Gaia Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gaia by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

