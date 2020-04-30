Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.89 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

