Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

