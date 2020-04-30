Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.18)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.24 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,049. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.93. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

