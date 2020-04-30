Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 554 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $100,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 84,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

