Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 587 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,539. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

