Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 810 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 77,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.