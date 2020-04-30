Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 838 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

NYSE CXO traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

