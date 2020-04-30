Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,386 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,755,816. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.