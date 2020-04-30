Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 306 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

ALLE stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 28,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

