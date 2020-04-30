Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 411 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

