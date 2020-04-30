Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 953 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,467. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

