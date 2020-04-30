Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of L traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,413. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

