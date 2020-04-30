Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 41.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 285,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

