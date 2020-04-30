Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $128.67. 74,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,876. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.