Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after buying an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 39,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,201. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

