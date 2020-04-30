Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $935,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

NYSE PNW traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

