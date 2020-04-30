Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $942,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 52.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

