Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,964. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.