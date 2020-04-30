Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 859,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after buying an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,882. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.