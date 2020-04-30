Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,269. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

