Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after buying an additional 347,600 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,207 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.