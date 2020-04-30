Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after buying an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $16,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.90. 13,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 16.32%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

