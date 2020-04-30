Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 434 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,175. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

