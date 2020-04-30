Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,624 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 8,030,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,654. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

