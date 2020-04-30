Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 799,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.