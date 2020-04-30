Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 19,892 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in H & R Block by 358.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 255,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 2,120,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

