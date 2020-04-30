Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,867 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $226,593,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $4,172,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

FOX traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 138,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,236. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

