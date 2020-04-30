Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.83. 862,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.63.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

