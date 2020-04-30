Heritage Commerce Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 5,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 263,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders bought 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $309,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

