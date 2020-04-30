Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.54. 18,800,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.