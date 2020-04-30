Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 152.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 25,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,006. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

