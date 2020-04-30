Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 11,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

