Horizon Therapeutics PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 42,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,226 shares of company stock worth $4,448,840 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

