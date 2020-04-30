HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. HSBC has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

