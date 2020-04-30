Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

TSE HSE traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$4.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.62.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at C$445,031.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.58.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.