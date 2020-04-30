HyperCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.60 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $38.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00013007 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.02366399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00194622 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00061756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,594,624 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, EXX, Bithumb, Coinnest, Huobi, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

