IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 13.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) shares traded up 13.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $23.10, 1,328,305 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 495,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 48,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 279,205 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $454.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

