Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

INDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,372. Independent Bank has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 196.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

