Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €34.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.88 ($45.21).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €31.54 ($36.67). 8,800,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1 year high of €59.26 ($68.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.