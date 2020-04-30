Innoviva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,696% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 488,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.95. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 183,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $17,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.